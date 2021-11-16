Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Michigan State's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.9, is 14.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.8 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 12.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 19 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans surrender (22.5).

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 550.0 yards per game, 106.0 more yards than the 444.0 the Spartans give up per outing.

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team amasses over 444.0 yards.

The Buckeyes have eight giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 16 takeaways .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Spartans score 14.4 more points per game (34.6) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.2).

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.

The Spartans rack up 81.0 more yards per game (449.9) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (368.9).

When Michigan State totals more than 368.9 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (17).

