Big 12 opponents will do battle when the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Iowa State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 11.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 9.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Sooners put up 19.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Cyclones allow (20.5).

When Oklahoma scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Sooners average 455.3 yards per game, 148.9 more yards than the 306.4 the Cyclones allow per outing.

In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 306.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cyclones have takeaways (12).

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-5-0 this season.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year the Cyclones score 8.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners allow (24.5).

When Iowa State scores more than 24.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cyclones average 434.7 yards per game, 50.0 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.

Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 384.7 yards.

This year the Cyclones have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (17).

