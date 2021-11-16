Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Iowa State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 11.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 9.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Sooners put up 19.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Cyclones allow (20.5).
- When Oklahoma scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Sooners average 455.3 yards per game, 148.9 more yards than the 306.4 the Cyclones allow per outing.
- In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 306.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cyclones have takeaways (12).
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-5-0 this season.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year the Cyclones score 8.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners allow (24.5).
- When Iowa State scores more than 24.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cyclones average 434.7 yards per game, 50.0 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.
- Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 384.7 yards.
- This year the Cyclones have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Iowa State
40.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
455.3
Avg. Total Yards
434.7
384.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.4
10
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
12