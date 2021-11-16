The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) will battle in clash of Big 12 opponents at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

So far this season, 60% of Texas Tech's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 65.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.6 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

Cowboys games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 60.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 33.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up only 6.8 more yards per game (413.7) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (406.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 406.9 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Texas Tech has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders score 33.6 points per game, 17.2 more than the Cowboys give up (16.4).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team records more than 16.4 points.

The Red Raiders collect 163.9 more yards per game (440.5) than the Cowboys give up per outing (276.6).

When Texas Tech piles up more than 276.6 yards, the team is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Cowboys' takeaways (13).

