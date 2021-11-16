Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC foes will do battle when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Rebels games this season feature an average total of 71.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Ole Miss is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
  • Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.4 points.
  • The Rebels average 522.2 yards per game, 63.6 more yards than the 458.6 the Commodores allow per contest.
  • Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 458.6 yards.
  • The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
  • Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • This year, the Commodores are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.
  • Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Commodores rack up 15.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Rebels allow (26.2).
  • When Vanderbilt scores more than 26.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats

Ole MissStatsVanderbilt

36.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

26.2

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

522.2

Avg. Total Yards

297.7

427.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

7

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

14