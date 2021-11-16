Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 71.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
- Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.4 points.
- The Rebels average 522.2 yards per game, 63.6 more yards than the 458.6 the Commodores allow per contest.
- Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 458.6 yards.
- The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This year, the Commodores are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Commodores rack up 15.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Rebels allow (26.2).
- When Vanderbilt scores more than 26.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
522.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.7
427.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
7
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
14