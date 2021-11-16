Publish date:
Penn State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- In 33.3% of Rutgers' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 3.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 46 total in this contest.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52.0, 6.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect 379.9 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 372.9 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 372.9 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 5.9 more points per game (23.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).
- Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (351.7).
- Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 351.7 yards.
- The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .
