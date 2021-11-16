Big Ten rivals will clash when the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

In 33.3% of Rutgers' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 3.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 46 total in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52.0, 6.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in three chances).

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 379.9 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 372.9 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 372.9 yards.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 5.9 more points per game (23.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).

Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (351.7).

Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 351.7 yards.

The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats