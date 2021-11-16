The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 43.5 points six of 10 times.

New Orleans' games have gone over 43.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.6 points greater than the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Saints surrender (19.8).

Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.

The Eagles rack up only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per contest (337.8).

Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up more than 337.8 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Saints have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Saints average just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).

When New Orleans records more than 23.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Saints rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles give up per matchup (349.5).

New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals over 349.5 yards.

This year the Saints have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.

Eagles home games this season average 51.1 total points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

In away games, New Orleans is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In five road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Powered by Data Skrive.