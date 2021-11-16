Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 43.5 points six of 10 times.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 43.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.6 points greater than the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The 44.5 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Saints surrender (19.8).
  • Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.
  • The Eagles rack up only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per contest (337.8).
  • Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up more than 337.8 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
  • New Orleans has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This season the Saints average just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).
  • When New Orleans records more than 23.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles give up per matchup (349.5).
  • New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals over 349.5 yards.
  • This year the Saints have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.
  • In four home games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.
  • Eagles home games this season average 51.1 total points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • In away games, New Orleans is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In five road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Powered by Data Skrive.