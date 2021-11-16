Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.8, is 12.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.3 points more than the 53.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 65.4 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Panthers score 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.5).
- When Pittsburgh records more than 30.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (461.9).
- When Pittsburgh picks up over 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cavaliers have forced 11.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Cavaliers average 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.
- The Cavaliers average 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers give up.
- When Virginia amasses more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.5
531.0
Avg. Total Yards
518.2
348.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.9
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
11