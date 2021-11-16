The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC foes at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.8, is 12.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.3 points more than the 53.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.4 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers score 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.5).

When Pittsburgh records more than 30.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (461.9).

When Pittsburgh picks up over 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cavaliers have forced 11.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Cavaliers average 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.

The Cavaliers average 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers give up.

When Virginia amasses more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Season Stats