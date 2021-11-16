Publish date:
Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 48.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 5.2 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 12 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Boilermakers average just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (26.9).
- When Purdue records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers average 416.8 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 422.2 the Wildcats allow per outing.
- In games that Purdue piles up over 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 12 points or more (in three chances).
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats put up 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers surrender (22.5).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (359.2).
- When Northwestern piles up over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.1
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.9
416.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.4
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.2
15
Giveaways
19
14
Takeaways
15