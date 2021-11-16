The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten opponents at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Northwestern's games have gone over 48.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 5.2 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 12 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Boilermakers average just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (26.9).

When Purdue records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Boilermakers average 416.8 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 422.2 the Wildcats allow per outing.

In games that Purdue piles up over 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 12 points or more (in three chances).

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats put up 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers surrender (22.5).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.5 points.

The Wildcats average 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (359.2).

When Northwestern piles up over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (14).

Season Stats