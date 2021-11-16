MWC rivals will clash when the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 88.9% of UNLV's games this season (8/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 41.

The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the 48.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.9, 2.9 points more than Friday's over/under of 41.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have been favored by 11 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Aztecs average 4.1 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Rebels surrender (31.8).

San Diego State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Aztecs average 79.1 fewer yards per game (332.1) than the Rebels give up per outing (411.2).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 411.2 yards.

This year, the Aztecs have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (15).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more this year.

UNLV has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Rebels score 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs allow (17.1).

UNLV is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.

The Rebels collect 313.5 yards per game, just 7.8 more than the 305.7 the Aztecs allow.

UNLV is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 305.7 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats