November 16, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in six of eight games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 46 points in three of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 39.7 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 51.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 46 total in this contest.
  • 49ers games this season feature an average total of 46.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • San Francisco has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The 49ers rack up 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Jaguars give up.
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.
  • The 49ers average just 0.8 fewer yards per game (365.6) than the Jaguars allow per outing (366.4).
  • In games that San Francisco piles up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • In Jacksonville's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 16.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the 49ers allow (25.3).
  • The Jaguars rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers allow per matchup (338.1).
  • When Jacksonville churns out more than 338.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In five home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 48.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • San Francisco is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four road games this season, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • 49ers away games this season average 45.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

