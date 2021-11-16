The San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in six of eight games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 46 points in three of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 39.7 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 46 total in this contest.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 46.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The 49ers rack up 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Jaguars give up.

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.

The 49ers average just 0.8 fewer yards per game (365.6) than the Jaguars allow per outing (366.4).

In games that San Francisco piles up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Jaguars rack up 16.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the 49ers allow (25.3).

The Jaguars rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers allow per matchup (338.1).

When Jacksonville churns out more than 338.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

In five home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

San Francisco is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

In four road games this season, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

49ers away games this season average 45.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.