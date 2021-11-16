Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) against the New York Giants (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 0.9 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 50 over/under in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers average seven more points per game (31) than the Giants surrender (24).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants give up per matchup (372.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).
  • New York is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Giants average 19.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants collect 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers allow.
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up over 334 yards.
  • The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tampa Bay is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0).
  • This year, in four games at home, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
  • On the road, New York is 1-3 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • In three of four road games this year, New York has hit the over.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

