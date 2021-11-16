It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) against the New York Giants (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 0.9 points more than Monday's over/under.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 50 over/under in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Buccaneers average seven more points per game (31) than the Giants surrender (24).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Buccaneers collect 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants give up per matchup (372.4).

In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants average 19.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.6 points.

The Giants collect 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers allow.

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up over 334 yards.

The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0).

This year, in four games at home, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

On the road, New York is 1-3 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In three of four road games this year, New York has hit the over.

Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.