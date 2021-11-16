Publish date:
TCU vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for TCU vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Kansas' games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.
- The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 16.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 12.4 points lower than the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 58.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66 total in this game is 7.9 points above the 58.1 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.
- TCU has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs average 29.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (44.1).
- When TCU records more than 44.1 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs average 432.1 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 491.4 the Jayhawks allow per matchup.
- In games that TCU piles up more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (12).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 22 points or more (in six chances).
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks average 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (34.3).
- The Jayhawks rack up 144.5 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (462.2).
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Horned Frogs have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|Kansas
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.1
432.1
Avg. Total Yards
317.7
462.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.4
13
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
12