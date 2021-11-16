Big 12 opponents will do battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 0-0 Big 12) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Odds for TCU vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Kansas' games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.

The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 16.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.4 points lower than the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 58.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66 total in this game is 7.9 points above the 58.1 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.

TCU has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs average 29.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (44.1).

When TCU records more than 44.1 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 432.1 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 491.4 the Jayhawks allow per matchup.

In games that TCU piles up more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (12).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 22 points or more (in six chances).

Kansas' games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks average 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (34.3).

The Jayhawks rack up 144.5 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (462.2).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Horned Frogs have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats