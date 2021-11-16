The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will try to extend their six-game winning run when they battle the Houston Texans (1-8) in Week 11.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in six of 10 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 45 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 42 points per game, 3.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.9 points under the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 5.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 10 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Titans score just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans give up (28.7).

Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.

The Titans average 38.4 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Texans give up per matchup (385.9).

When Tennessee picks up more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (14).

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Houston has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Texans rack up 14.2 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Titans allow (23.2).

The Texans rack up 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up (366.5).

The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season, in five home games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 51.0 points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, on the road.

Houston has gone over the total once in five away games this year.

Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

