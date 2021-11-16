Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will try to extend their six-game winning run when they battle the Houston Texans (1-8) in Week 11.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 45 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 42 points per game, 3.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 6.9 points under the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 5.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.
  • The 45-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • In Tennessee's 10 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • The Titans score just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans give up (28.7).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.
  • The Titans average 38.4 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Texans give up per matchup (385.9).
  • When Tennessee picks up more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (14).
  • Houston is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Houston has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Texans rack up 14.2 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Titans allow (23.2).
  • The Texans rack up 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up (366.5).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season, in five home games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 51.0 points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, on the road.
  • Houston has gone over the total once in five away games this year.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

