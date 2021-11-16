The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) and South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will meet in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 62.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 52.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.0 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

Volunteers games have an average total of 61.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 11.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Volunteers average 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars allow (23.0).

When Tennessee records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 129.6 more yards per game (450.5) than the Jaguars allow per outing (320.9).

Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team churns out more than 320.9 yards.

This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-6-0 this year.

South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Jaguars score 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers give up (29.5).

South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Jaguars rack up 380.0 yards per game, 44.9 fewer yards than the 424.9 the Volunteers allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).

