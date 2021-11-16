Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 62.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 52.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.0 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 61.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.5 over/under in this game is 11.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Volunteers average 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars allow (23.0).
- When Tennessee records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 129.6 more yards per game (450.5) than the Jaguars allow per outing (320.9).
- Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team churns out more than 320.9 yards.
- This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-6-0 this year.
- South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Jaguars score 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers give up (29.5).
- South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 380.0 yards per game, 44.9 fewer yards than the 424.9 the Volunteers allow.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Alabama
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.0
424.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
11
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
22