The Toledo Rockets (5-5, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup versus the Ohio Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Toledo's games this season have gone over 54.5 points three of nine times.

In 50% of Ohio's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Rockets games this season have an average total of 54.5, the same value as Tuesday's over/under.

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Toledo has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Rockets put up 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Bobcats allow.

Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.8 points.

The Rockets collect just 16.1 fewer yards per game (424.6) than the Bobcats allow per contest (440.7).

In games that Toledo totals over 440.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have eight takeaways .

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Ohio's games this season have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Bobcats score just 2.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Rockets allow (21.5).

Ohio is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Bobcats average 49.1 more yards per game (378.9) than the Rockets give up per matchup (329.8).

When Ohio churns out more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

This year the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (16).

Season Stats