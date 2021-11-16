Publish date:
Toledo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo's games this season have gone over 54.5 points three of nine times.
- In 50% of Ohio's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- Rockets games this season have an average total of 54.5, the same value as Tuesday's over/under.
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
- Toledo has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Rockets put up 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Bobcats allow.
- Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.8 points.
- The Rockets collect just 16.1 fewer yards per game (424.6) than the Bobcats allow per contest (440.7).
- In games that Toledo totals over 440.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have eight takeaways .
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- Ohio's games this season have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Bobcats score just 2.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Rockets allow (21.5).
- Ohio is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Bobcats average 49.1 more yards per game (378.9) than the Rockets give up per matchup (329.8).
- When Ohio churns out more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- This year the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Ohio
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.8
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
424.6
Avg. Total Yards
378.9
329.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.7
5
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
8