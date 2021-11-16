AAC foes will battle when the Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (2-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

In 50% of South Florida's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 71.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.0 more than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.9 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulane is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Green Wave score 25.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Bulls surrender per outing (35.4).

The Green Wave average 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7) than the Bulls give up per outing (486.6).

This year, the Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (16).

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 6-4-0 this year.

The Bulls are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 4 points or more this season.

South Florida's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bulls rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave allow (36.1).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.

The Bulls rack up 87.6 fewer yards per game (359.1) than the Green Wave give up (446.7).

The Bulls have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats