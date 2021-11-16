Publish date:
Tulane vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- In 50% of South Florida's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 71.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.0 more than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 56.9 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulane is 4-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Green Wave score 25.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Bulls surrender per outing (35.4).
- The Green Wave average 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7) than the Bulls give up per outing (486.6).
- This year, the Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (16).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Bulls are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 4 points or more this season.
- South Florida's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Bulls rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave allow (36.1).
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.
- The Bulls rack up 87.6 fewer yards per game (359.1) than the Green Wave give up (446.7).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|South Florida
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.1
36.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
368.7
Avg. Total Yards
359.1
446.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
486.6
20
Giveaways
19
13
Takeaways
16