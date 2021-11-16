AAC opponents will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-7, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Temple's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The two teams combine to score 40.7 points per game, 10.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 65.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.6 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 55.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Tulsa has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Hurricane average 13.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Owls give up (36.8).

The Golden Hurricane average 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls give up per matchup (395.8).

When Tulsa piles up more than 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season the Owls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).

When Temple scores more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls average 90.7 fewer yards per game (295.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (386.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 386.6 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats