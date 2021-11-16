Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Temple's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The two teams combine to score 40.7 points per game, 10.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 65.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.6 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 55.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Tulsa has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Hurricane average 13.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Owls give up (36.8).
- The Golden Hurricane average 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls give up per matchup (395.8).
- When Tulsa piles up more than 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This season the Owls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).
- When Temple scores more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls average 90.7 fewer yards per game (295.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (386.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 386.6 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Temple
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
28.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
432.2
Avg. Total Yards
295.9
386.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
395.8
19
Giveaways
17
13
Takeaways
11