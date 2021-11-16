Publish date:
UCF vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- UCF's games this season have gone over 56.5 points six of 10 times.
- UConn's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.5 points fewer than the 64 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Knights games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.6 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- In UCF's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 30.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Knights score 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies surrender (36.8).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.8 points.
- The Knights rack up 397.4 yards per game, 43.9 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Huskies give up per outing.
- When UCF piles up more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 30.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- UConn's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Huskies score 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights allow (27.2).
- UConn is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 27.2 points.
- The Huskies average 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights allow (380.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|UConn
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
263.3
380.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
14
Giveaways
18
17
Takeaways
12