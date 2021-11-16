The UCF Knights (6-4) and UConn Huskies (1-9) will clash at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 56.5 points six of 10 times.

UConn's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.5 points fewer than the 64 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 30.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Knights score 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies surrender (36.8).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.8 points.

The Knights rack up 397.4 yards per game, 43.9 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Huskies give up per outing.

When UCF piles up more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 30.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

UConn's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Huskies score 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights allow (27.2).

UConn is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 27.2 points.

The Huskies average 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights allow (380.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (17) this season.

