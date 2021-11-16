The UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 opponents at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points only two times this year.

In 44.4% of USC's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.

The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bruins and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.5 total in this game is 8.0 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Trojans games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bruins score 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (28.9).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.

The Bruins average 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans give up per contest (396.6).

When UCLA picks up over 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Trojans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

USC has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Trojans put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins give up (27.4).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.

The Trojans average 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow (391.4).

When USC totals over 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).

Season Stats