Publish date:
UCLA vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points only two times this year.
- In 44.4% of USC's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bruins and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 65.5 total in this game is 8.0 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Trojans games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Bruins score 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (28.9).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.
- The Bruins average 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans give up per contest (396.6).
- When UCLA picks up over 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Trojans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- USC has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Trojans put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins give up (27.4).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.
- The Trojans average 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow (391.4).
- When USC totals over 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.6
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
424.3
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
391.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
10
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
15