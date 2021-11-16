Publish date:
Utah State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 62.7 points per game in 2021, 10.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 5.6 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Cowboys games this season.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Aggies score 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.5).
- When Utah State puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Aggies collect 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (330.8).
- Utah State is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up over 330.8 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-5-1 this season.
- This year, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Wyoming has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys score 22.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Aggies give up (26.2).
- When Wyoming puts up more than 26.2 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 342.0 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 397.7 the Aggies give up.
- Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 397.7 yards.
- This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Wyoming
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
468.4
Avg. Total Yards
342.0
397.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.8
16
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
11