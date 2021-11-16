The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC foes at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 62.7 points per game in 2021, 10.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 5.6 points higher than the 46.9 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aggies score 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.5).

When Utah State puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (330.8).

Utah State is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up over 330.8 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-5-1 this season.

This year, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Wyoming has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 22.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Aggies give up (26.2).

When Wyoming puts up more than 26.2 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 342.0 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 397.7 the Aggies give up.

Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 397.7 yards.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Season Stats