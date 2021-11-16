Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in six of nine games this season.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.6 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Utes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).

Utah's games this year have gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).

The Utes rack up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks give up (22.6).

Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Utes rack up 438.0 yards per game, 70.3 more yards than the 367.7 the Ducks give up per matchup.

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.7 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (19).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Ducks score 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes surrender (23.8).

When Oregon scores more than 23.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks collect 95.6 more yards per game (441.3) than the Utes give up (345.7).

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team picks up more than 345.7 yards.

This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).

Season Stats