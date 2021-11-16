Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in six of nine games this season.
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 12.6 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).
- Utah's games this year have gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Utes rack up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks give up (22.6).
- Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Utes rack up 438.0 yards per game, 70.3 more yards than the 367.7 the Ducks give up per matchup.
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.7 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (19).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks score 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes surrender (23.8).
- When Oregon scores more than 23.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks collect 95.6 more yards per game (441.3) than the Utes give up (345.7).
- Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team picks up more than 345.7 yards.
- This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
345.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.7
11
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
19