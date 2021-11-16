The UTEP Miners (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the Rice Owls (3-7, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTEP vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 47.5 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.7 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 6-3-0 this season.

The Miners have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Miners put up 23.9 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Owls give up per outing (36.5).

The Miners collect 390.7 yards per game, 41.6 fewer yards than the 432.3 the Owls allow per matchup.

When UTEP picks up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Owls rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Miners give up (22.7).

When Rice puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Owls rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (353.7) than the Miners give up per contest (334.9).

In games that Rice totals over 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).

