Publish date:
UTEP vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 47.5 points in eight of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.7 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Miners have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Miners put up 23.9 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Owls give up per outing (36.5).
- The Miners collect 390.7 yards per game, 41.6 fewer yards than the 432.3 the Owls allow per matchup.
- When UTEP picks up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Owls rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Miners give up (22.7).
- When Rice puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Owls rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (353.7) than the Miners give up per contest (334.9).
- In games that Rice totals over 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Rice
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
334.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
18
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
15