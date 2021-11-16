C-USA rivals will meet when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

UTSA's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of 10 times.

UAB's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 13.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.0 points greater than the 40.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 8-2-0 this year.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

UTSA has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners put up 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).

UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.3).

In games that UTSA churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Blazers average 28.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Roadrunners allow (19.0).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers collect 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners allow (322.2).

When UAB totals more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats