Publish date:
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of 10 times.
- UAB's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 13.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.0 points greater than the 40.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTSA is 8-2-0 this year.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- UTSA has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Roadrunners put up 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).
- UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.3).
- In games that UTSA churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Blazers average 28.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Roadrunners allow (19.0).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers collect 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners allow (322.2).
- When UAB totals more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UAB
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
446.1
Avg. Total Yards
381.0
322.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.3
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
16