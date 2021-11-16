The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) face a Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Washington vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Colorado's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-6-0 this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Huskies average 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).

When Washington scores more than 27.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies average 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (418.1).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Buffaloes have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season the Buffaloes average just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies give up (21.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Buffaloes average 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies give up (340.2).

When Colorado totals over 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).

Season Stats