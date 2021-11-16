Publish date:
Washington vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Washington vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Colorado's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Huskies games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Huskies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Huskies average 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).
- When Washington scores more than 27.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Huskies average 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (418.1).
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado is 4-5-0 this year.
- This season, the Buffaloes have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This season the Buffaloes average just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies give up (21.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.
- The Buffaloes average 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies give up (340.2).
- When Colorado totals over 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Colorado
22.8
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
325.5
Avg. Total Yards
275.9
340.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.1
15
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
8