Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 9.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Washington State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats surrender (29.5).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Cougars rack up 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.

In games that Washington State totals over 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 14 points or more this year.

Arizona's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars surrender (26.0).

When Arizona records more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats collect 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (397.8).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals more than 397.8 yards.

This year the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Season Stats