West Virginia vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of 10 times.
- Texas' games have gone over 57.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63.5 points per game average.
- The 56.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Mountaineers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.5 points.
- The Mountaineers rack up 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns give up per outing (436.7).
- When West Virginia totals over 436.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Longhorns rack up 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers allow (24.1).
- Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 436.0 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers give up.
- When Texas churns out over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.0
350.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.7
17
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
14