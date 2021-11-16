Big 12 rivals will do battle when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of 10 times.

Texas' games have gone over 57.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63.5 points per game average.

The 56.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Mountaineers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.5 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns give up per outing (436.7).

When West Virginia totals over 436.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Longhorns rack up 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers allow (24.1).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.

The Longhorns rack up 436.0 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers give up.

When Texas churns out over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats