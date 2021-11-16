The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) and Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) will face each other in clash of C-USA opponents at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 4.0 points lower than the two team's combined 68.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.9 points more than the 51.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.3 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 10.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 18.4 more points per game (41.4) than the Owls give up (23.0).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 520.8 yards per game, 126.9 more yards than the 393.9 the Owls allow per contest.

When Western Kentucky amasses more than 393.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Owls have takeaways (16).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Owls rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Hilltoppers allow (28.6).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Owls collect 20.0 fewer yards per game (411.0) than the Hilltoppers allow (431.0).

In games that Florida Atlantic piles up more than 431.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (22).

Season Stats