MAC rivals will do battle when the Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in four of 10 games this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 66 points in five of nine chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 1.3 points higher than the combined 64.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 58.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games have an average total of 61.1 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 9.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Broncos rack up just 2.5 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles allow (28.2).

When Western Michigan puts up more than 28.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos rack up only 13.2 more yards per game (444.5) than the Eagles give up per contest (431.3).

Western Michigan is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 431.3 yards.

This year, the Broncos have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (13).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Eagles rack up 4.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Broncos surrender (30.0).

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 392.3 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 334.6 the Broncos allow.

In games that Eastern Michigan churns out over 334.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (10).

Season Stats