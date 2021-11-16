The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 42 points five of 10 times.

So far this season, 77.8% of Nebraska's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 42.

Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Wisconsin has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Badgers put up 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (20.9).

When Wisconsin records more than 20.9 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Badgers average 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (363.1).

When Wisconsin picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers rack up 28.6 points per game, 14.0 more than the Badgers allow (14.6).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team records more than 14.6 points.

The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up per outing (216.3).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses over 216.3 yards.

This season the Cornhuskers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats