Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 42 points five of 10 times.
- So far this season, 77.8% of Nebraska's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 42.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Wisconsin has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Badgers put up 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (20.9).
- When Wisconsin records more than 20.9 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Badgers average 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (363.1).
- When Wisconsin picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- In Nebraska's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cornhuskers rack up 28.6 points per game, 14.0 more than the Badgers allow (14.6).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team records more than 14.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up per outing (216.3).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses over 216.3 yards.
- This season the Cornhuskers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Nebraska
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.9
389.6
Avg. Total Yards
459.0
216.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.1
21
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
12