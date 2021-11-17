Publish date:
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 75.5 points per game, 17.0 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 21 points or more so far this season.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Crimson Tide average 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).
- When Alabama puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).
- In games that Alabama amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-1 this year.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Razorbacks score 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (18.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 288.2 yards.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.9
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
439.8
288.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.9
8
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
12