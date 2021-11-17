SEC opponents will clash when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) battle the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 75.5 points per game, 17.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 21 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Crimson Tide average 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).

When Alabama puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (346.9).

In games that Alabama amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (12).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-1 this year.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Razorbacks score 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (18.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.

The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (288.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 288.2 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (16).

