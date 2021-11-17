The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup with the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Troy's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5 total in this game is 1.4 points above the 50.1 average total in Trojans games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 ATS when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.

Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers score 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans allow (23.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Mountaineers collect 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per contest (321.6).

In games that Appalachian State amasses over 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Trojans rack up 25.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Trojans average only 7.0 more yards per game (357.0) than the Mountaineers give up (350.0).

Troy is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 350.0 yards.

This year the Trojans have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats