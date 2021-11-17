Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Troy's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.5 total in this game is 1.4 points above the 50.1 average total in Trojans games this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Mountaineers are 5-1 ATS when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.
- Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Mountaineers score 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans allow (23.1).
- Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.
- The Mountaineers collect 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per contest (321.6).
- In games that Appalachian State amasses over 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Mountaineers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Trojans rack up 25.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).
- Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Trojans average only 7.0 more yards per game (357.0) than the Mountaineers give up (350.0).
- Troy is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 350.0 yards.
- This year the Trojans have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Troy
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
350.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.6
17
Giveaways
15
18
Takeaways
20