NFC West opponents will clash in NFL Week 11 action when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) battle the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 49 over/under in this game is 0.1 points above the 48.9 average total in Seahawks games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals rack up 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).

When Arizona scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks give up per outing (400.6).

When Arizona churns out over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Seahawks average just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals surrender (18.9).

When Seattle records more than 18.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Seahawks average 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals give up.

In games that Seattle piles up over 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.

Seattle has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 5-0 overall, in away games.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

This year, in five away games, Arizona has hit the over three times.

Cardinals away games this season average 50.4 total points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (49).

