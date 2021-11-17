Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West opponents will clash in NFL Week 11 action when the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) battle the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 39.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 49 over/under in this game is 0.1 points above the 48.9 average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • Arizona is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cardinals rack up 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).
  • When Arizona scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks give up per outing (400.6).
  • When Arizona churns out over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks average just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals surrender (18.9).
  • When Seattle records more than 18.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals give up.
  • In games that Seattle piles up over 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 5-0 overall, in away games.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five away games, Arizona has hit the over three times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 50.4 total points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (49).

