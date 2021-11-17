Pac-12 foes will meet when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just twice this year.

Oregon State's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 12.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.6, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils are 3-4 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Sun Devils average 4.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Beavers allow (26.3).

Arizona State is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 35.4 more yards per game (423.5) than the Beavers allow per matchup (388.1).

In games that Arizona State amasses more than 388.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Beavers' takeaways (15).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Beavers score 34.0 points per game, 12.8 more than the Sun Devils give up (21.2).

Oregon State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Beavers average 444.6 yards per game, 121.9 more yards than the 322.7 the Sun Devils allow.

When Oregon State totals over 322.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Beavers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats