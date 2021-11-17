FBS Independent rivals will battle when the Army Black Knights (6-3) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-9).

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Army's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of nine times.

So far this season, 60% of UMass' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 5.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 57.8 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

In Army's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 37 points or more.

Army has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Black Knights score 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen give up (44.0).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 44.0 points.

The Black Knights collect 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2) than the Minutemen allow per outing (477.2).

In games that Army amasses over 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 37 points or more.

UMass' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year the Minutemen average 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights allow (24.2).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 24.2 points.

The Minutemen rack up 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights allow per contest (322.7).

In games that UMass picks up more than 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats