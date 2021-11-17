Publish date:
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Army's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of nine times.
- So far this season, 60% of UMass' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 5.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 57.8 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- In Army's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 37 points or more.
- Army has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Black Knights score 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen give up (44.0).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 44.0 points.
- The Black Knights collect 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2) than the Minutemen allow per outing (477.2).
- In games that Army amasses over 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 37 points or more.
- UMass' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year the Minutemen average 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights allow (24.2).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 24.2 points.
- The Minutemen rack up 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights allow per contest (322.7).
- In games that UMass picks up more than 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|UMass
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.9
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
477.2
7
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
10