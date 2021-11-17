SEC foes will clash when the Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.1 points per game, 10.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.8, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 6.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Tigers score 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks give up per outing (24.4).

Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (354.2).

Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 354.2 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Gamecocks have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Gamecocks average just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers give up (22.1).

South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (375.4).

In games that South Carolina amasses over 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats