Publish date:
Auburn vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.1 points per game, 10.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.8, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 6.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Tigers score 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks give up per outing (24.4).
- Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (354.2).
- Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 354.2 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (22).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Gamecocks have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Gamecocks average just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers give up (22.1).
- South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (375.4).
- In games that South Carolina amasses over 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.5
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
432.7
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
375.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.2
10
Giveaways
20
8
Takeaways
22