MAC foes will meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Ball State's games have gone over 59 points in three of nine chances this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 0.6 points higher than the combined 58.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chippewas games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 59 over/under in this game is 3.6 points above the 55.4 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Central Michigan has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Chippewas rack up 5.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cardinals allow (27.8).

Central Michigan is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Chippewas average 40.5 more yards per game (449.0) than the Cardinals allow per outing (408.5).

When Central Michigan piles up over 408.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (13).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Ball State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Cardinals rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Chippewas give up (28.7).

When Ball State records more than 28.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cardinals average 347.2 yards per game, 68.0 fewer yards than the 415.2 the Chippewas allow.

In games that Ball State amasses over 415.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats