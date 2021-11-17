The Chicago Bears (3-6) will try to halt their four-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 45 points five of nine times.

In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.

The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.0 points lower than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-6-0 this year.

The Ravens have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Ravens put up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears allow (24.9).

When Baltimore scores more than 24.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per contest (348.9).

Baltimore is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 348.9 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens give up (24.1).

The Bears rack up 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens give up.

Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 371.6 yards.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

Chicago has hit the over once in four home games this year.

This season, Bears home games average 42.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

On the road, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more.

This year, in four away games, Baltimore has hit the over once.

Ravens away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (45).

