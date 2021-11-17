Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will try to halt their four-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over 45 points five of nine times.
  • In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.0 points lower than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-6-0 this year.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Ravens put up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 24.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per contest (348.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 348.9 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Bears.
  • Chicago is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens give up (24.1).
  • The Bears rack up 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens give up.
  • Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 371.6 yards.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • Chicago has hit the over once in four home games this year.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • On the road, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four away games, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • Ravens away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (45).

