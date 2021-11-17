Big 12 rivals will do battle when the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) face the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 50 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Bears rack up 14.3 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.

The Bears average 112.2 more yards per game (453.0) than the Wildcats give up per outing (340.8).

In games that Baylor totals more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (13).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-3-1 this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats average 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears allow (19.9).

When Kansas State records more than 19.9 points, it is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 370.7 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 354.9 the Bears allow.

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.9 yards.

This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).

Season Stats