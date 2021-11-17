Publish date:
Baylor vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 50 points in six of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Bears rack up 14.3 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Bears average 112.2 more yards per game (453.0) than the Wildcats give up per outing (340.8).
- In games that Baylor totals more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-3-1 this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Kansas State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Wildcats average 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears allow (19.9).
- When Kansas State records more than 19.9 points, it is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 370.7 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 354.9 the Bears allow.
- Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.9 yards.
- This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Kansas State
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
28.9
19.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
453.0
Avg. Total Yards
370.7
354.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
340.8
11
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13