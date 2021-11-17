The Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC rivals at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of New Mexico's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 58.4 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 6-4-0 this season.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

This year, the Broncos average just 2.8 more points per game (29.7) than the Lobos surrender (26.9).

When Boise State scores more than 26.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos average 33.6 more yards per game (382.6) than the Lobos give up per matchup (349.0).

When Boise State churns out more than 349.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lobos have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread one time this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Lobos put up 13.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Broncos give up (20.1).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.

The Lobos collect 252.6 yards per game, 135.1 fewer yards than the 387.7 the Broncos give up.

This season the Lobos have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats