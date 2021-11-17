ACC rivals will clash when the Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) meet the Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Boston College has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 54.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.5 points greater than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Eagles games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 57.6 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per outing the Seminoles allow.

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Eagles average just 17.5 fewer yards per game (368.3) than the Seminoles allow per outing (385.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 385.8 yards.

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Seminoles score 28.4 points per game, 8.5 more than the Eagles allow (19.9).

Florida State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Seminoles rack up 49.3 more yards per game (384.0) than the Eagles give up (334.7).

Florida State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 334.7 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats