November 17, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 50 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.9, is 7.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 12.0 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bills games have an average total of 49.3 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bills put up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts give up per matchup (23.0).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Bills rack up 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts allow per outing (363.6).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up over 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.
  • Indianapolis has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • This year the Colts score 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills allow (15.0).
  • When Indianapolis puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills allow (274.1).
  • Indianapolis is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up more than 274.1 yards.
  • This season the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home this season.
  • The Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.
  • This season, Bills home games average 47.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
  • Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, away from home.
  • This season, in four road games, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.
  • Colts away games this season average 44.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

