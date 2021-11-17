The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 50 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.9, is 7.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.0 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bills games have an average total of 49.3 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-3-0 this season.

This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bills put up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts give up per matchup (23.0).

Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Bills rack up 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts allow per outing (363.6).

In games that Buffalo piles up over 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Colts covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Colts score 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills allow (15.0).

When Indianapolis puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills allow (274.1).

Indianapolis is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up more than 274.1 yards.

This season the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home this season.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or more at home.

In four home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.

This season, Bills home games average 47.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, away from home.

This season, in four road games, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.

Colts away games this season average 44.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

