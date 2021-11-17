The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) and Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) will battle in a matchup at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 5-5-0 this year.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cougars average just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.6).

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.6 points.

The Cougars rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles give up per matchup (450.4).

BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 450.4 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 this year.

This year, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars give up (24.3).

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles average 363.1 yards per game, 28.6 fewer yards than the 391.7 the Cougars allow.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 391.7 yards.

The Eagles have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats