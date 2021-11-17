Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) and Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) will battle in a matchup at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Georgia Southern's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, BYU is 5-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Cougars average just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.6).
  • BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.6 points.
  • The Cougars rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles give up per matchup (450.4).
  • BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 450.4 yards.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 this year.
  • This year, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.
  • Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Eagles rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars give up (24.3).
  • When Georgia Southern puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Eagles average 363.1 yards per game, 28.6 fewer yards than the 391.7 the Cougars allow.
  • Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 391.7 yards.
  • The Eagles have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats

BYUStatsGeorgia Southern

33.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.3

24.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

450.7

Avg. Total Yards

363.1

391.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

450.4

9

Giveaways

14

17

Takeaways

8