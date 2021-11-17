Publish date:
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Georgia Southern's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, BYU is 5-5-0 this year.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- BYU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cougars average just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles surrender (31.6).
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.6 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles give up per matchup (450.4).
- BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 450.4 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 this year.
- This year, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Eagles rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars give up (24.3).
- When Georgia Southern puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Eagles average 363.1 yards per game, 28.6 fewer yards than the 391.7 the Cougars allow.
- Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 391.7 yards.
- The Eagles have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
450.7
Avg. Total Yards
363.1
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.4
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
8