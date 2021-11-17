Publish date:
Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 45 points four of nine times.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 7.5 points under the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45-point total for this game is 8.3 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cal is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Cal has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Bears rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal allow (30.3).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 390.6 yards per game, 36.3 fewer yards than the 426.9 the Cardinal give up per matchup.
- Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 426.9 yards.
- The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Stanford's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Cardinal average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
- The Cardinal collect 312.4 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears give up.
- Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.4 yards.
- This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Stanford
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
390.6
Avg. Total Yards
312.4
362.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.9
6
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
6