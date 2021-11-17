The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) take the field for the 2021 edition of The Big Game.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 45 points four of nine times.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 7.5 points under the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 8.3 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cal is 5-4-0 this year.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Cal has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Bears rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal allow (30.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.3 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 390.6 yards per game, 36.3 fewer yards than the 426.9 the Cardinal give up per matchup.

Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 426.9 yards.

The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Stanford's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Cardinal average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Cardinal collect 312.4 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears give up.

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.4 yards.

This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats