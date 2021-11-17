Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and Washington Football Team (3-6) will battle in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The two teams combine to score 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.6 more than the 43 total in this contest.
  • Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Panthers put up 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team surrender per outing (27.3).
  • When Carolina scores more than 27.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Panthers average 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team give up per outing (376.4).
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 376.4 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Thus far this season Washington has two wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Football Team put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.3 the Panthers surrender.
  • Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
  • The Football Team collect 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers allow.
  • When Washington picks up more than 280.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Carolina has hit the over once in five home games this season.
  • Panthers home games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • Washington is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.
  • This year, in four away games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

