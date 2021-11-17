The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and Washington Football Team (3-6) will battle in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to score 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.6 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Panthers put up 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team surrender per outing (27.3).

When Carolina scores more than 27.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers average 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team give up per outing (376.4).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 376.4 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this season Washington has two wins against the spread.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Football Team put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.3 the Panthers surrender.

Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Football Team collect 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers allow.

When Washington picks up more than 280.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

Carolina has hit the over once in five home games this season.

Panthers home games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Washington is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.

This year, in four away games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

Football Team away games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

