Cincinnati vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 65 points only two times this year.
- In 55.6% of SMU's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.
- The two teams combine to score 80.8 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 22.9 points more than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.1 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 11.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats score 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs allow (25.9).
- Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.9 points.
- The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7) than the Mustangs give up per outing (405.7).
- Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 405.7 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Mustangs rack up 41.6 points per game, 25.4 more than the Bearcats allow (16.2).
- SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 498.7 yards per game, 184.0 more yards than the 314.7 the Bearcats give up.
- When SMU churns out over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 15 times, 13 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (28).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|SMU
39.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
418.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.7
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
16
Giveaways
15
28
Takeaways
13