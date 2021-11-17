AAC opponents will do battle when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 65 points only two times this year.

In 55.6% of SMU's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.

The two teams combine to score 80.8 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 22.9 points more than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bearcats games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.1 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 11.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bearcats score 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs allow (25.9).

Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.9 points.

The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7) than the Mustangs give up per outing (405.7).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 405.7 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Mustangs rack up 41.6 points per game, 25.4 more than the Bearcats allow (16.2).

SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.

The Mustangs rack up 498.7 yards per game, 184.0 more yards than the 314.7 the Bearcats give up.

When SMU churns out over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 15 times, 13 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (28).

Season Stats