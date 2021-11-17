The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 50.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.3 points more than the 48.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Raiders games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Bengals score 26.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.6 per contest the Raiders give up.

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.6 points.

The Bengals rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (360.1).

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.1 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals allow (22.6).

When Las Vegas scores more than 22.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals allow.

When Las Vegas picks up more than 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.

Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of five home games this year.

This season, Raiders home games average 48.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

This season on the road, Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in five away games this year.

Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

