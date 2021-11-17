Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 50.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.3 points more than the 48.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Cincinnati is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Bengals score 26.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.6 per contest the Raiders give up.
  • Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bengals rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (360.1).
  • Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.1 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Raiders.
  • In Las Vegas' nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals allow (22.6).
  • When Las Vegas scores more than 22.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals allow.
  • When Las Vegas picks up more than 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of five home games this year.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 48.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • This season on the road, Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1-point favorites or more.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in five away games this year.
  • Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.