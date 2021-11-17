The Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC rivals at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 56.5 points in a game this season.

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 8.1 points below the 64.6 points per game average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).

Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.1 points.

The Tigers collect 344.7 yards per game, 95.8 fewer yards than the 440.5 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 440.5 yards.

The Tigers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 21 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Demon Deacons score 29.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Tigers give up (15.3).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up (310).

When Wake Forest churns out more than 310 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).

