Publish date:
Clemson vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 56.5 points in a game this season.
- Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.5-point total for this game is 8.1 points below the 64.6 points per game average total in Demon Deacons games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Clemson has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).
- Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 344.7 yards per game, 95.8 fewer yards than the 440.5 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 440.5 yards.
- The Tigers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 21 takeaways .
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Demon Deacons score 29.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Tigers give up (15.3).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up (310).
- When Wake Forest churns out more than 310 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Wake Forest
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
44.7
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
344.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.5
310
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.5
14
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
21