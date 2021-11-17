The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will try to break their nine-game losing run versus the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of 10 times.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-5-0 this year.

The Browns have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Browns average 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per outing (28.9).

When Cleveland puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns collect 363.8 yards per game, only 16.0 fewer than the 379.8 the Lions allow per matchup.

When Cleveland piles up over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Lions put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns give up (24.1).

The Lions collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up (323.9).

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team totals more than 323.9 yards.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.

In five home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Detroit is 0-4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

This season, in five away games, Detroit has hit the over once.

Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

