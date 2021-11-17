Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will try to break their nine-game losing run versus the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of 10 times.
  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-5-0 this year.
  • The Browns have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Browns average 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per outing (28.9).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect 363.8 yards per game, only 16.0 fewer than the 379.8 the Lions allow per matchup.
  • When Cleveland piles up over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.
  • Detroit has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Lions put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns give up (24.1).
  • The Lions collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up (323.9).
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team totals more than 323.9 yards.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In five home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Detroit is 0-4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • This season, in five away games, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

