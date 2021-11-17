Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 61 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 53.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.8, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

The 57 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is four points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

In Coastal Carolina's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 ATS when favored by 24 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Chanticleers put up 42.3 points per game, 8.4 more than the Bobcats give up per outing (33.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Chanticleers average 69.9 more yards per game (491.7) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (421.8).

In games that Coastal Carolina piles up more than 421.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (12).

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bobcats average 3.4 more points per game (23.2) than the Chanticleers surrender (19.8).

Texas State is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.

The Bobcats rack up 22.9 more yards per game (349) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (326.1).

When Texas State totals over 326.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over 20 times, 11 more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats