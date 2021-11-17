MWC rivals will clash when the Colorado State Rams (3-7, 0-0 MWC) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 54 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 48.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams put up 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.7).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.7 points.

The Rams rack up 389.5 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 440.2 the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup.

When Colorado State amasses more than 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 24 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams surrender (23.7).

When Hawaii puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams give up (348.3).

Hawaii is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 348.3 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats