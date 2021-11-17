Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 54 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 48.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Colorado State has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rams put up 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.7).
- Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.7 points.
- The Rams rack up 389.5 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 440.2 the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup.
- When Colorado State amasses more than 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 24 takeaways .
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Hawaii has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams surrender (23.7).
- When Hawaii puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams give up (348.3).
- Hawaii is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 348.3 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Hawaii
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
385.5
348.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.2
11
Giveaways
26
11
Takeaways
24